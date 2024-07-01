Financial Comparison: Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) vs. Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Super Hi International and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse 6.94% 28.85% 12.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Hi International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas Roadhouse $4.63 billion 2.48 $304.88 million $4.94 34.76

This table compares Super Hi International and Texas Roadhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Super Hi International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Super Hi International and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Hi International 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Roadhouse 0 12 10 0 2.45

Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $157.77, indicating a potential downside of 8.12%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Super Hi International.

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Super Hi International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

