Financial Contrast: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) vs. Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) and Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -41.55% N/A -30.84% Elite Pharmaceuticals 32.87% 41.32% 26.72%

Volatility and Risk

OptiNose has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

85.6% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of OptiNose shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OptiNose and Elite Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $74.02 million 1.59 -$35.48 million ($0.27) -3.85 Elite Pharmaceuticals $34.15 million 6.23 $3.56 million $0.01 19.92

Elite Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elite Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OptiNose and Elite Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elite Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

OptiNose currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 252.56%. Given OptiNose’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Elite Pharmaceuticals beats OptiNose on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals. It owns, licenses, manufactures, and sells various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets, and 15mg and 30mg capsules for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets under the Adderall brand, as well as Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, Amphetamine Sulfate Extended Release capsules under the Adderall XR brand for central nervous system diseases; Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone; Loxapine Succinate capsules for treating antipsychotic under the Loxapine brand; Acetaminophen and Codeine Phosphate for the management of mild to moderate pain; and antibiotic products. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, attention deficit, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

