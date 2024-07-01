Financial Review: Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A N/A Accel Entertainment 3.72% 36.88% 8.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Accel Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gamer Pakistan and Accel Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.95%. Given Accel Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accel Entertainment is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Accel Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Accel Entertainment $1.17 billion 0.73 $45.60 million $0.51 20.12

Accel Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Accel Entertainment beats Gamer Pakistan on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

