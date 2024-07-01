First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$19.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.10.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$17.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

