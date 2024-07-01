First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 88.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,431 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $225.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.49. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,490 shares of company stock worth $13,301,803. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.52.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

