First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.31

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $62.67, with a volume of 33527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after buying an additional 87,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,606,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 963.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 159,470 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

