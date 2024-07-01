First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.45 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

