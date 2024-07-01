Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $82.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 47.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 44,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Five9 by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.35. Five9 has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

