Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.42. 81,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

