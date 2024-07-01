Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE FSI opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.57. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

