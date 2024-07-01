Floor & Decor Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 6,777 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 3,761 put options.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FND

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $4,161,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,099,000 after purchasing an additional 79,210 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.87. 895,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.