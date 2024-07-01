Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 3.2%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 313,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,374,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

