Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £197.22 ($250.19).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($270.20) to £207 ($262.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £171.54 ($217.61) to £175.89 ($223.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($279.08) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

About Flutter Entertainment

FLTR stock opened at £144.65 ($183.50) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of £120.20 ($152.48) and a twelve month high of £179.80 ($228.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The stock has a market cap of £25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,476.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £151.90 and its 200-day moving average price is £154.45.

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.