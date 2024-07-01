Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,319,000.

Shares of FLUT opened at $182.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.47. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

