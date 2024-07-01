Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $216,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

