Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,314,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,014,000 after buying an additional 528,823 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

