FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Down 4%

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.97 and last traded at $58.11. 46,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 519,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $610,338.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Brian C. White sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,828 shares in the company, valued at $674,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $278,332.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,338.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,839,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in FormFactor by 368.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 83,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in FormFactor by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

