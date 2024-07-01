Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Airbnb by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,071,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $151.63 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

