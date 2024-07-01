Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,410 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $788,000. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 53,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS opened at $106.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

