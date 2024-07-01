Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of TEAM opened at $176.88 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.44.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,147 shares of company stock worth $50,166,202. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
