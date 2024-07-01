Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 2,968.2% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,000.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.53 on Monday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52.
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.