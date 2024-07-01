Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 145 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,179,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 588,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,514,000 after acquiring an additional 326,178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $24,128,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

