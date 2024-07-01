Francis Financial Inc. Buys 1,490 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.