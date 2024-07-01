Francis Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $99.29 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

