FY2025 Earnings Estimate for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issued By DA Davidson

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $27.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,019,000 after buying an additional 71,928 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,681,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39,808 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,484,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 140,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,450,000 after buying an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3,621.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 496,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

