FY2025 EPS Estimates for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Raised by Analyst

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Daktronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

DAKT stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,482,000. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,448,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,240,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,069,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

