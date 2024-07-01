FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ensign Energy Services Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ESI)

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.70.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.09.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of C$431.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.40 million.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

