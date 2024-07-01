Galxe Market Cap Reaches $253.28 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $253.28 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00003499 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Galxe Profile
Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,513,331 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Galxe Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.