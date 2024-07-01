Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 326,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 129,182 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 474.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,737. The firm has a market cap of $301.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.