General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 123,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $1.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.03. 1,666,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,302,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average of $151.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

