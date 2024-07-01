George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 377.6 days.

George Weston Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $143.97 on Monday. George Weston has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $143.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.41.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

