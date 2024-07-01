Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39. 884,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,633,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Get Geron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

View Our Latest Report on GERN

Geron Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other Geron news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Geron news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Geron by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 204,765 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,226,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.