GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Releases Earnings Results

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$4.37 million for the quarter.
GLG Life Tech Stock Performance
Shares of GLG opened at C$0.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.06. GLG Life Tech has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
GLG Life Tech Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GLG Life Tech
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.