Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,465,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOCL traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,840. The company has a market cap of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

