Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 53,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 303,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,429. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.