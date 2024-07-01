Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average is $436.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $487.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

