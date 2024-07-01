Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $500.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

