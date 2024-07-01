GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Down 6.2%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.01 and last traded at $65.21. Approximately 3,920,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,545,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.