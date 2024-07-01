Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.