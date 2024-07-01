Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Down 3.6%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 122,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 516,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

GRND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Grindr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Grindr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grindr news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Arison sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,022,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,781,103 shares of company stock valued at $17,183,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grindr by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Grindr by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

