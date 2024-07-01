G&S Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,838 shares of company stock worth $11,261,789 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

