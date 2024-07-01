GXChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $28.44 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

