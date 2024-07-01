Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.28. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 63,641 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 710,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

