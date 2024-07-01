Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $33.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Analysts: Home Depot, U.S. Steel, Alcoa
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- NVIDIA and TSM Stock: Is Semiconductor Sector Momentum Slowing?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Palo Alto Networks Stock Gains AI-Powered Cybersecurity Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.