Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $33.99.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

