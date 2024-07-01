HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

HCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at $38,794,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at $38,794,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $3,394,226.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,041.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,041 shares of company stock worth $6,195,175. 25.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $965.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. HCI Group has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $121.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.75.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

