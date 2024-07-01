Head-To-Head Review: Newmont (NYSE:NEM) vs. Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newmont and Osisko Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont $13.16 billion 3.67 -$2.49 billion ($2.67) -15.68 Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 4.94

Profitability

Osisko Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmont. Newmont is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Newmont and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont -20.19% 6.88% 3.57% Osisko Mining N/A -1.01% -0.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Newmont and Osisko Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont 0 6 9 1 2.69 Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Newmont currently has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Osisko Mining has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.67%. Given Osisko Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than Newmont.

Summary

Newmont beats Osisko Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

