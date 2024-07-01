Head to Head Review: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) vs. JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 12.28% 6.13% 5.57% JinkoSolar 2.74% 11.12% 2.81%

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. JinkoSolar pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Power Integrations pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JinkoSolar pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Power Integrations has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. JinkoSolar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Power Integrations and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $444.54 million 8.96 $55.74 million $0.92 76.29 JinkoSolar $16.72 billion 0.07 $485.56 million $6.41 3.23

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Power Integrations and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 2 3 0 2.60 JinkoSolar 1 5 0 0 1.83

Power Integrations presently has a consensus price target of $87.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.52%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.38%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Power Integrations on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; InnoSwitch IC for electric vehicles; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales staff, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.