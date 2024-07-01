Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $12.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.09.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.39 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $377.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

