Helium Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.58 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. Helium has a total market capitalization of $534.27 million and $7.58 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00005288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

