Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLTOY opened at $7.11 on Monday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
